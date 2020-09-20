Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $761,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,292,663.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $52.97.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

