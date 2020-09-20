5,400 Shares in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Quidel by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,043.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,120.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QDEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $189.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. Analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.