Sidoti Lowers United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Price Target to $26.00

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Shares of UFCS opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.66 million and a PE ratio of -5.77. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after buying an additional 37,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 695,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

See Also: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.