Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $642.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,518.19% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

