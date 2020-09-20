GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 94.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $701,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sidoti Lowers United Fire Group Price Target to $26.00
Sidoti Lowers United Fire Group Price Target to $26.00
Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics
Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics
GlaxoSmithKline Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale
GlaxoSmithKline Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale
Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for ABN AMRO Bank
Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for ABN AMRO Bank
Delta Air Lines PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays
Delta Air Lines PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays
Metlife Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group
Metlife Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report