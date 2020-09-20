GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. AlphaValue upgraded GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 94.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $701,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

