Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Investec upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $9.19 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

About ABN AMRO Bank

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

The Fly

