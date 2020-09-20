Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Investec upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $9.19 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.