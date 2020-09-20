Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.37.

DAL opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after buying an additional 188,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,193,000 after buying an additional 130,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

