Metlife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Metlife (NYSE:MET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Metlife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 801,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,959,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 218,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Metlife by 12.9% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.