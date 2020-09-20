Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Now Covered by B. Riley

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Research analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRG. Stephens started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

FRG opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $512.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $4,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,497,511.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 874,785 shares of company stock worth $20,902,877 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 2,644.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 199.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter worth approximately $471,000.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

