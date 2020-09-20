JMP Securities Increases Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $38.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $28.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Azure Power Global from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.58. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,195,000 after acquiring an additional 717,701 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 444,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

