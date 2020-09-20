Barclays Boosts Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target to $24.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

SAVE has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 630.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 303.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

