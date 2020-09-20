Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Given a $9.50 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has been assigned a $9.50 price target by analysts at CSFB in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NYSE KGC opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

