Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $40.00

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

NYSE:LUV opened at $39.83 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,203,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $41,146,000 after acquiring an additional 980,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 238,767 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,860 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 147,921 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 159.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 814,328 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 500,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,208 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

