Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $86.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GILD. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

