Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

ACHV stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. Sell-side analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,452,000.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

