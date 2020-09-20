Jefferies Financial Group Increases Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $8.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $950.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Agenus by 573.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

