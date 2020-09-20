Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $40.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.53% from the stock’s current price.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 1.53. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

