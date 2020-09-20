JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €19.50 ($22.94) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €21.60 ($25.41) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup set a €16.20 ($19.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.37 ($20.43).

EPA DEC opened at €16.02 ($18.85) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.89. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

