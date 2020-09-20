Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.
