Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after purchasing an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

