GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Up 11.8%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.61. 1,532,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,105,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNMK shares. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.63 million, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,185.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,548. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,394,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,835,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,757,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,549,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

