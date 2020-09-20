Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) rose 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 2,523,601 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,048% from the average daily volume of 219,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Akouos in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Akouos in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Akouos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($11.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.46) by ($5.68). Sell-side analysts predict that Akouos Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos in the 2nd quarter worth $13,460,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at about $69,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $146,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akouos during the second quarter worth about $3,938,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter worth about $746,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

