Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) Trading Up 12.7%

Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES)’s stock price traded up 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.96. 718,340 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 347,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.63 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

Opes Acquisition (NASDAQ:OPES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Opes Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Opes Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Opes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Opes Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Opes Acquisition by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opes Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPES)

OPES Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company headquartered in Miami and organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition, stock purchase or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

