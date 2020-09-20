Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 12.8% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price shot up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.65. 3,103,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 634,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a PE ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.40 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Accuray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

