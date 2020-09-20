Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading 12.8% Higher

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s stock price shot up 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.65. 3,103,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 634,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.68 million, a PE ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Accuray by 2.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 551,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
