Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Trading Up 13.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) shares traded up 13.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. 156,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 134,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

ELOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELOX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares in the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

