Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Shares Up 14.4%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s share price shot up 14.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.17. 3,765,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,337,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $582.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

