Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) shot up 16.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.10. 16,232,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 498% from the average session volume of 2,714,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Pacific Ethanol alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $404.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

In other news, CEO Neil M. Koehler bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,653.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,743.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ethanol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ethanol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.