NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Trading 17.8% Higher

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) rose 17.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 2,456,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,520,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin sold 156,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $907,582.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of NTN Buzztime as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

