Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Up 28%

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) rose 28% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 139,513,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 755% from the average daily volume of 16,312,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTX. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Noble Financial cut Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,357.71% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total transaction of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

