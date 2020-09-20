NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.86

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 31775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on NINOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKON CORP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get NIKON CORP/ADR alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). NIKON CORP/ADR had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $601.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKON CORP/ADR will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NIKON CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKON CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.