NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.86

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 31775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Several research firms have issued reports on NINOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NIKON CORP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.58.
About NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY)
Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.
