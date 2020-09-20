ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.78

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 5819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

ZTCOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded ZTE CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

