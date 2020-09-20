Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $191.70

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $191.70 and last traded at $189.11, with a volume of 6707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASTY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Dassault Systemes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 62.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

