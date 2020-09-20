Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.15

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 1974711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

Several research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the first quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 0.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

