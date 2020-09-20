SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.87

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 28444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHECY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

