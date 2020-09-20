Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) shares fell 10.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 1,342,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 508,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $236.89 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.44.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

