Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.63

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE:CBOE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.63 and last traded at $90.85, with a volume of 1607722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.92.

About Cboe Global Markets (CBOE:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.