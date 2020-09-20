Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Gap Down to $2.26

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.10. Innodata shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innodata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $54.54 million, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

