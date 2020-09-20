Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 16.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 855,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 765,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Azincourt Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azincourt Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.