CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.29

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.29 and last traded at C$7.26, with a volume of 218216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

CWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.16 million and a PE ratio of 24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.63.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$412.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 186.67%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

