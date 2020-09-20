News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.69

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 147272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.58.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in News by 5.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in News by 30.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 143,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

