iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.14. iMetal Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

