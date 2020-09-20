Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Man Wah in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Wah in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Man Wah currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TKAYY opened at $10.89 on Friday. Man Wah has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17.

