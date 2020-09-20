Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.20

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 181118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.