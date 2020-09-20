Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.36. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.