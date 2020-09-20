Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.36. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Petro-Victory Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.33
Petro-Victory Energy Shares Gap Up to $0.33
Plato Gold Trading Down 14.3%
Plato Gold Trading Down 14.3%
Melior Resources Stock Price Up 30%
Melior Resources Stock Price Up 30%
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Shares Gap Down to $17.00
Income Opportunity Realty Investors Shares Gap Down to $17.00
SolidusGold Shares Gap Down to $0.12
SolidusGold Shares Gap Down to $0.12
Solitario Zinc Shares Gap Up to $0.56
Solitario Zinc Shares Gap Up to $0.56


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report