Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 14.3%

Plato Gold Corp (CVE:PGC)’s stock price fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 158,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 125,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00.

About Plato Gold (CVE:PGC)

Plato Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. Its principal property is the Good Hope Niobium project that consists of a total of 19 claims; 263 claim units; and 4,208 hectares in Killala Lake Area and Cairngorm Lake Area Townships, northwest of Marathon, Ontario.

