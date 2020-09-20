Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) Stock Price Up 30%

Melior Resources Inc (CVE:MLR)’s stock price was up 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 106,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 49,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $748,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.10.

About Melior Resources (CVE:MLR)

Melior Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its primary project is the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine property located at Monto in Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Coalcorp Mining Inc and changed its name to Melior Resources Inc in September 2011.

