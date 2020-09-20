SolidusGold (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

SolidusGold Inc (CVE:SDC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.10. SolidusGold shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67.

SolidusGold Company Profile (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises 43 mineral claims totaling approximately 19,772 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

