Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Solitario Zinc Corp (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.60. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 32.19, a quick ratio of 32.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

Solitario Zinc (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Solitario Zinc Corp will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.