Argentum Silver (CVE:ASL) Shares Gap Up to $0.24

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Argentum Silver Corp (CVE:ASL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.27. Argentum Silver shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5,470 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Argentum Silver Company Profile (CVE:ASL)

Argentum Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. It holds 100% interests in the Coyote and Victoria projects situated in the state of Jalisco; and a 100% interest in Butt Township comprising 10 unpatented mining claims located in Butt Township, Ontario.

