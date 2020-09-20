Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Sep 20th, 2020

Shares of Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.13. Endurance Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

