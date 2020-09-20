Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.26

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 159466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Several research firms recently commented on LYG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 105.5% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

